Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CRS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. 67,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,909 shares of company stock worth $850,313 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

