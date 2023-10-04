Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,820. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

