Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $273.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after purchasing an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.20. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $197.61 and a 12-month high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

