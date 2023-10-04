Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $5.53 on Wednesday, reaching $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 807,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,192. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.