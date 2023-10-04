Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $268.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

