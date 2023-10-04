CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 202870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

