CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 33,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,984. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

