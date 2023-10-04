Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Celanese Trading Down 0.4 %

Celanese stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

