Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

