Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.86. 96,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,562. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

