Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after buying an additional 876,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.