Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CHE opened at $506.73 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

