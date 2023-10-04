Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 589,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 74.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $15.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,853.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,281. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,898.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,939.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.