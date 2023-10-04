Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Christie Group Price Performance
Christie Group stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The firm has a market cap of £30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,500.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Monday, September 18th.
About Christie Group
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
