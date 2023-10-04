Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.36.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $480.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.64 and a 200 day moving average of $481.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas



Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

