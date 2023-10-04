Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Lowered to $530.00 at Citigroup

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $550.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.64 and its 200 day moving average is $481.05. Cintas has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $524.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

