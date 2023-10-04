Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,398 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

