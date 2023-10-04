Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lifted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

