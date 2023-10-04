Citigroup Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $70.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.59.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 381,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

