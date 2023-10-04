Citigroup Trims Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Target Price to $187.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $207.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECL traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $168.01. 334,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 69,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $4,266,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.