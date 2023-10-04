City Office REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -235.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 86,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,316. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on City Office REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.