Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 50,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Clarivate by 9.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 366.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 354,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 258.1% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock remained flat at $6.20 on Wednesday. 831,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 159.90% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

