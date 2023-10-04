Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,332. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.