CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Sell Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $173.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

