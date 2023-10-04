Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 1.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after buying an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 649,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.