Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE FOF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 10.24%.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
