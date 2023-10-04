Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE FOF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 10.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

