Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 188,120 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,120 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Dollar General worth $212,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.13.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.16. 418,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.78. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

