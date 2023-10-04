Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,664 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 4.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.53% of Microchip Technology worth $259,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. 393,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

