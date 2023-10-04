Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,886 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $132,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. 701,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,010. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

