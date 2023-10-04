Coho Partners Ltd. Has $151.46 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,491,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,840 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Conagra Brands worth $151,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 1,051,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,333. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

