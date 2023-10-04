Coho Partners Ltd. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.