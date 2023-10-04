Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

