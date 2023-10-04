Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 236,917 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,917 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $146,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 1,592,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,970,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

