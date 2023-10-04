Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 38,335 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,335 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 4.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $269,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $686.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,788. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.23 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $703.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

