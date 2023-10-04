Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,075 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Mondelez International worth $225,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. 794,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

