Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 62.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. 2,024,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,332,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.68. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,840. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,824 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,270 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,329 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

