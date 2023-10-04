Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

CL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 672,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

