Columbus Macro LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after buying an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

