CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 6.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.58. 512,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,022,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock worth $204,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

