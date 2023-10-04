Community Capital Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico makes up about 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.0 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.86. 24,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $133.91 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87. The firm had revenue of $487.62 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 30.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.1322 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

