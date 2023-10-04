Community Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up about 2.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. 56,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,332,766 shares of company stock valued at $220,655,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.