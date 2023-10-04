Community Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 439,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,730. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

