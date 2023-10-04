Community Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CWEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 509,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clearway Energy

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.