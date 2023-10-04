Community Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 2.1% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.87. 127,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.34. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $244.85 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.