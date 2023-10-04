Community Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,176 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.40.

ANET stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.70. The stock had a trading volume of 564,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

