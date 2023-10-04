Community Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,525,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 13,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

