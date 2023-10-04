Community Capital Management LLC Trims Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Community Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 654,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,565. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

