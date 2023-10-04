Comparing Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) & Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) and Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Energy and Hunting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Energy $4.15 billion 0.72 $399.60 million $3.37 5.23 Hunting N/A N/A N/A $0.76 4.97

Liberty Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hunting. Hunting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

91.3% of Liberty Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Hunting shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Liberty Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Liberty Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hunting pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Liberty Energy pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunting pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Energy and Hunting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50 Hunting 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liberty Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Liberty Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Energy is more favorable than Hunting.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Energy and Hunting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Energy 12.63% 39.89% 22.81% Hunting N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Energy beats Hunting on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing. It owns and operate two sand mines in the Permian Basin; and fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing. In addition, the company provides services primarily in Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the DJ Basin, the Williston Basin, the San Juan Basin, the Powder River Basin, the Haynesville Shale, the SCOOP/STACK, the Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, and the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Liberty Energy Inc. was formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Energy Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products. This segment also offers H-2 and H-3 gun systems, controlfire switches, powerset charges, EQUAfrac shaped charges, and T-Set tools. The North America segment offers subsea equipment, intervention tools, electronics and deep hole drilling and precision machining services, as well as connections and oil country tubular goods. The Europe, Middle East and Africa segment supplies threading, legacy pipe storage and related accessories. The Asia Pacific segment manufactures connections, accessories, and intervention equipment. Hunting PLC was founded in 1874 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

