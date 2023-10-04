Comparing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 1.42% 0.76% 0.61% PropertyGuru Group -20.44% -3.09% -2.65%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

So-Young International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 PropertyGuru Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 183.67%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.43%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and PropertyGuru Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 0.57 -$9.50 million $0.02 49.02 PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 6.10 -$93.75 million ($0.14) -26.43

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats PropertyGuru Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

