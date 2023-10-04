Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Compass Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE COMP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. 6,755,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,685. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.64.
Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
